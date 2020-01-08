× Public meetings scheduled before IndyGo routes change this June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – IndyGo is planning to change virtually every bus route in Indianapolis in June this year, and they want to get input from the public before they approve the final plan in June.

IndyGo spokesperson Lesley Gordon says IndyGo plans to implement a new grid-based bus route system, which will change every bus route except for the newly-completed Red Line.

“If you look at our routes, we haven’t seen this much investment and this much change to them in over 70 years,” Gordon said. “So, it’s definitely going to impact our ridership. But there are also positives to it as we’ll have increased frequency, more route availability and easier transfers.”

The grid route system is intended to improve connectivity and frequency for IndyGo riders. IndyGo buses provide nearly 9 million rides per year, and the new routes will fit into the goal of increasing bus service by 70-percent, Gordon said.

“But it also really recognizes that downtown is just one destination in our city and we need to be able to have a route that represents other communities in getting around in those areas,” Gordon said.

Changing to the new routes will mean significant changes for bus riders. Some bus stops will move to different locations and riders may need to change which route they use to reach their destination. That’s why IndyGo has scheduled several public listening sessions to take input from the public and answer questions about the changes.

“We want their feedback,” Gordon said. “This is just the beginning, these are proposed route changes. So we need to understand how our users are using them from day to day and what impact these changes could have on their commute.”

One meeting is taking place tonight, with four more scheduled in the next couple of weeks. The times and locations of the meetings are:

-Jan. 8, 5pm-7pm

Indianapolis Public Library, E. Washington St. Branch

2822 E. Washington St

-Jan. 9, 5pm-7pm

Wayne Twp. Government Center

5401 W. Washington St

-Jan. 13, 5pm-7pm

Indianapolis Public Library, E. 38th St. Branch

5420 E. 38th St

-Jan. 15, 5pm-7pm

Far East Side Neighborhood Center

8902 E. 38th St.

-Jan. 16, 4pm-6pm

Indianapolis Public Library, Central Library

40 E. St. Clair St.