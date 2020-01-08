Police investigation leads to Bedford couple arrest for dealing methamphetamine

Posted 3:08 pm, January 8, 2020, by

Jeffery, Rose (left) and Shannon Rose (right) (booking photos provided by Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A lengthy drug investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES lead to the arrest of a Bedford couple Tuesday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said the investigation began after police received information that Jeffrey Rose, 54, and his wife, Shannon Rose, 49, were possibly involved in dealing methamphetamine.

According to ISP, around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, officers went to the Rose’s home on the 300 block of R Street in Bedford.

Police knocked on the door and made contact with Jeffrey before smelling an overwhelming odor of marijuana and seeing drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

ISP said police then applied for a search warrant while the home was secured.

After obtaining the search warrant, officers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over 5 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine.

Police also found scales and other evidence that indicated the dealing of methamphetamine was taking place.

According to ISP, the Department of Child Services was called after two juveniles were found living in the residence.

Jeffrey and Shannon Rose were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail and face preliminary charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with illegal drug information in the Bloomington area is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 with an anonymous tip.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.