Police investigation leads to Bedford couple arrest for dealing methamphetamine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A lengthy drug investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES lead to the arrest of a Bedford couple Tuesday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said the investigation began after police received information that Jeffrey Rose, 54, and his wife, Shannon Rose, 49, were possibly involved in dealing methamphetamine.

According to ISP, around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, officers went to the Rose’s home on the 300 block of R Street in Bedford.

Police knocked on the door and made contact with Jeffrey before smelling an overwhelming odor of marijuana and seeing drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

ISP said police then applied for a search warrant while the home was secured.

After obtaining the search warrant, officers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over 5 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine.

Police also found scales and other evidence that indicated the dealing of methamphetamine was taking place.

According to ISP, the Department of Child Services was called after two juveniles were found living in the residence.

Jeffrey and Shannon Rose were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail and face preliminary charges including dealing and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with illegal drug information in the Bloomington area is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 with an anonymous tip.