Police investigate after person critically injured in shooting on Indy’s Northeast side

Posted 4:51 pm, January 8, 2020, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of Windhill Drive shortly before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a victim and transferred the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.