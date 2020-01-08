Police asking for public’s help locating Lafayette bank robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected in a bank robbery in late December.

According to LPD, officers responded around 5:57 p.m. on Monday, December 30 to Chase Bank at 3420 South Street on a report of a robbery.

The suspect reportedly entered the bank and demanded money from a teller before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9” to 6’ tall, 185-200 lbs.

LPD said detectives are currently investigating this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78 CRIME.