New felony charges announced after high-speed chase leads to deadly crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 24-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after a high-speed police pursuit across Hancock and Marion counties ended in a deadly crash.

As previously reported, Charles Alexander, 64, was killed in the crash near McCordsville, around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said the man was being pursued on a weapons violation, and allegedly lead police on a chase from Marion County into Hancock County, then back into Marion County.

Marcel Laray Carter, 24, was taken into police custody December 30 and charged of reckless homicide and resisting law enforcement in Hancock County on Tuesday, December 31 .

On Wednesday, January 8, Carter was charged by Marion County prosecutors for his alleged role in the chase and ultimately fatal crash.

Carter faces felony charges of reckless homicide and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

Court documents showed that officers with the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) believed a suspect being investigated in a shooting was at a residence at the 1200 block of Teacup Way in Lawrence.

The residence was under surveillance on Monday, December 30, when a man matching the height, weight and physical description of the CGIC investigation suspect emerged from the building.

Police then observed the man believed to be the suspect driving at a high rate of speed in a purple Dodge Challenger and changing lanes without signaling, according to court documents.

Officers pulled over the Dodge, but the man sped away before positive identification could be made, and the cross-county chase ensued, according to police.

After a multi-agency pursuit, the man eventually ran a red light at the intersection of Oaklandon Rd. and Pendleton Pike and struck two unrelated vehicles, killing Alexander.

Lawrence Police took the man into custody, and identified him as Carter.

Court documents explain that police found a glass jar containing a bag with a green, leafy substance identified as marijuana in the car.

Officers also found a Springfield XD .40 caliber pistol and a high capacity magazine on the floorboard.

Correction: A typographic error was made in a previous version of the story stating “.49 caliber pistol” and has been corrected to reflect “.40 caliber.”