Families lose out on photos they already purchased after Portrait Innovations’ closure

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A photography studio in Greenwood abruptly closed its doors, leaving dozens of customers without their promised photos.

The national chain Portrait Innovations seems to have disappeared without a trace.

"A few weeks back they told me I had to pick it up by the 7th because of storage space," Indianapolis resident Autumn Horswill said about the canvas print she ordered of her young daughter. "Now here it is, the 7th, and they fall off the face of the earth.”

Horswill is one of dozens of central Indiana families waiting for their photos from Portrait Innovations in Greenwood. Inside, portraits still hang on the walls and stockings still hang off the front desk, but the doors are locked for good. Greenwood Park Mall said the store closed over the weekend with no plans to reopen.

"This morning I got online and looked up their number on google again, and it said it’s permanently closed," Horswill said. "(I) started looking on Facebook for the customer service that had messaged me before, and there was a long list of people who were like, 'We never got our stuff either.'"

After going into the studio to have the photos taken, she's now without the portrait and without the money.

We tried to reach out to Portrait Innovations for comment, but their website is no longer in operation, and all phone numbers, both for local stores and the corporate office, have been disconnected.

“If all of a sudden a business closes and there’s no warning, then you’re kind of at the mercy of the people who own the business and what they’re going to do about it,” said Tim Maniscalo with the Better Business Bureau. "If they file bankruptcy, then their assets are protected at the bankruptcy court. So this can be a real tough situation for consumers and a lot of times they don’t have a lot of remedies.”

Horswill is still hoping someone has the canvas she already paid for, but there’s no assurance she’ll ever get it.

"I didn't lose much, it was a coupon deal, but still... other people are out way more, and that’s ridiculous,” Horswill said.