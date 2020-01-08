× Central Indiana will see several days with heavy rain, gusty winds

We have enjoyed a mild start with sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Now, several days of rain are on the way. We will have rain in the forecast from Thursday afternoon through Saturday night The heaviest rain will fall Saturday when gusty winds and thunderstorms are possible. 1-3″ of rain is likely before the rain changes to a snow showers before ending. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

