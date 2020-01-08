Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury from foul ball during Cubs-Astros game is permanent

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by Jason Heyward #22 after checking on the young child that was injured by a hard foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Almora Jr. would leave the game. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

