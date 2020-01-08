200-year prison sentence for Shelbyville man who tortured, sexually abused children for years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Shelbyville man received a sentence of 200 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Jeffrey Esposito, 54, “tortured, sexually abused, and sexually exploited children for years.”

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says Esposito began abusing the minor victim when the victim was 7-8 years old.

The abuse included, “bondage and torture sessions with choking, whipping, and other forms of pain,” according to the DOJ. Esposito was a member of websites devoted to the sexual exploitation of children, and shared videos and photos of his abuse.

He participated in chatting platforms where he would share the files and request other child pornography.

The DOJ says he downloaded files depicting bondage and torture, images and videos depicting children as young as three years old, and images and videos of minor victims who were abused by other offenders specifically for Esposito.

Minkler said the sentence from U.S. District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ensures Esposito won’t ever come in contact with a child again.

