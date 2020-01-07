× Tracking flooding concerns later this week

Tracking a wintry mix SE of us but that won’t bring any wet weather to Central Indiana. That system is heading for New Jersey. We’ll have some clouds this morning but they’ll thin out for sunshine for most of our Tuesday. Not much wind this morning but that will pick up later today with sustained winds of 15mph and gusts of 20mph. Breezy with somewhat above average temperatures today. We’ll continue the more than two week pattern of above average temperatures as we climb to the low 40s. Still dry and pleasant for Wednesday’s forecast. High of 38 with a mostly sunny sky. A couple of late afternoon showers on Thursday. This will kick off an active stretch of weather for Central Indiana. The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall Friday and Saturday with the bulk of it on Saturday with the storms that we’re expecting. 2-4+ inches are forecast for most of the area. Flooding could be a problem heading into the weekend so if you live in a flood prone area you need to start preparing now and closely monitor forecasts. Temperatures will pop back up to the 50s which will support an environment with much more moisture.