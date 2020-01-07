Three reasons for concern in 2020

Posted 11:54 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 12:10PM, January 7, 2020
Data pix.

A new year is upon us, and while we can't predict how the markets will fair, we may get some signs this month to help navigate out finances. The month of January is often the indicator for the entire year and how stocks will fair. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about the markets and those indicators. Mike you've got three things that are giving you pause for this year's outlook that we may see starting in January, what's tip number one?

For more information on how Strategic Wealth can help you, use the form below:

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.