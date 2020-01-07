Police asking for help identifying men wanted in White River State Park robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Capitol Police are asking the public to help identify suspects wanted for an alleged armed robbery.

Investigators said three men allegedly robbed a man and then threatened him with a handgun on Monday, December 30, 2019 around 1 a.m.

Police said the suspects approached the victim in White River State Park and forcefully took property that belonged to him.

According to police, the suspects began to run away after the robbery.

The victim reportedly chased them before one suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

Police said the victim described the three men as white males in 20s and managed to take a picture of at least one of the suspects (seen above).

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).