Police arrest Bloomington man on drug charges after traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Bloomington man early Tuesday morning after they say 450 grams of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.

The department said the arrest comes after a lengthy drug investigation. Police learned that Jarrod Crouch was allegedly supplying methamphetamine in and around Lawrence, Monroe and Greene Counties.

Early Tuesday morning, troopers from the Bloomington State Police Post stopped Crouch after observing a traffic violation. The Mitchell Police Department deployed a canine, which gave a positive alert to the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

The department said troopers searched Crouch’s vehicle and found 450 grams of methamphetamine. They took Crouch into custody and booked him into the Morgan County Jail for preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

The department said an average dose of methamphetamine ranges between ¼ gram and 1 gram. They say Crouch had enough methamphetamine to distribute between 450 to 1,800 doses.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous.