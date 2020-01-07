One more dry day for central Indiana before several days of rain

Posted 4:18 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 04:51PM, January 7, 2020

January had been a mild month so far as each day has seen the temperature above average. Our dry start to the work week will continue for one more day with sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Make the best of the dry day as several days of rain are on the way.

We will have rain in the forecast from Thursday afternoon through Saturday night The heaviest rain will fall late Friday through Saturday when gusty winds and thunderstorms are possible. 2-3″ of rain is likely before the rain changes to a snow showers before ending. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

January is off to a mild start.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be above average on Wednesday.

Rain will develop Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely Friday.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely Saturday.

Temps will mild in spite of the rain.

2-3″ rain is likely this week.

