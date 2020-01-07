× Northern Indiana teen sentenced for murdering cheerleader who was pregnant with his baby

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana teen who pleaded guilty to charges related to the murder of a pregnant high school cheerleader learned his sentence Tuesday.

Aaron Trejo was sentenced to 65 years for the murder of Breana Rouhselang. That is broken down to 55 years for the murder count and 10 years for the feticide count. He will get credit for 394 days he already served.

Court documents say Trejo admitted to fighting about his unborn child with Rouhselang before stabbing her in the heart. He put her in a black plastic bag, threw her in a dumpster and tossed her phone and the knife he used to stab her into a river.

When police asked Trejo why he stabbed Rouhselang, he said she waited too long to get an abortion by the time she told him that she was pregnant.

CNN affiliate WNDU reported that Rouhselang had been a cheerleader and softball player at Mishawaka High School. At the time of the murder, Trejo was a member of the Mishawaka High School football team.