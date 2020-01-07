× Nick Cannon bringing MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live’ to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nick Cannon and MTV have announced a new tour Wild ‘N Out Live with a stop in Indianapolis in March.

A release provided by concert promoter Live Nation said popular entertainer Nick Cannon is hitting the road again with the hugely successful MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour across the country beginning in March.

A show in downtown Indianapolis is set for Sunday, March 22nd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will feature Nick Cannon, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, Karlous Miller, Pretty Vee, DJ D-Wreck, Conceited and special musical guest Saweetie.

According to Live Nation, the all-in-one tour brings together comedy, variety and game shows to fans on each stop.

Fans can expect stand-up routines by Hudson, Valentine, Hitman, Miller, Pretty Vee, DJ D-Wreck and Conceited, with a live music performance from “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie.

Live Nation said additional special guests will be announced, and Cannon with the cast will invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games on each night of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour. For more information on Citi presale offers, visit CitiEntertainment.com.