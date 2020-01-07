Kokomo police credit community for stopping group with guns at local park

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are crediting the community for stopping a dangerous situation.

Around 5 o’clock Sunday evening, police responded to Studebaker Park. Police say there was a group of six to eight people waving guns and live streaming the meetup on social media. The individuals reportedly were enticing people watching the online video to come to the park and fight.

“They don’t come out to play anymore. They come out to play with guns,” said Alaina Rice, a neighbor.

When police showed up, they found two handguns and a mini AK-47 pistol on a picnic table.

“(It) could’ve easily escalated. This is a public park and people should go to the park to enjoy themselves. We have families there. We have kids there,” said Kokomo Police Department Major Brian Seldon.

Officers arrived before any shots were fired and it’s all because of the several neighbors and people who saw the online video, acted and called police.

“I think people are fed up. They’re tired and they want to take their streets back,” said Seldon.

Rice lives right across the street from Studebaker Park, and she watched the situation unfold.

“It’s real crazy because I have two little ones. Anything could’ve been going down, wrong place at the wrong time,” said Rice.

The weapons were not reported stolen. So far, police have made one arrest, 18-year-old Lakedrin Marsh for possession of marijuana. Police are still investing this case and more arrests could come.