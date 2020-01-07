× Former police officer charged with criminal recklessness in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former New Castle police officer will face a misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness in court later this month, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP said an investigation began after an incident on August 19, 2019 around 1:30 a.m. while the man was working as a New Castle Police Lieutenant.

Police said two New Castle officers were patrolling in the area of 12th and Woodward St. in New Castle and saw a suspicious person walking west on 12th St.

According to police, the man fled on foot as the New Castle officers got out of their car to speak with to him.

Police caught up with the man in the area of 10th St. and Thornburg St. where the man surrendered.

New Castle Officer Lt. Aaron Strong, age 42, arrived on the scene as the officers were approaching the man to handcuff him.

Strong allegedly began striking the man with his baton as the man lay on the ground, according to police.

The original arresting officers then took the man to Henry Community Hospital before taking him to jail for resisting law enforcement.

The two arresting officers immediately reported the incident to supervisors, who then requested ISP to conduct an investigation.

ISP said the completed investigation was turned over to Henry County prosecutors, and charge was filed on Strong Monday afternoon.