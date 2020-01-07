Dozens of drug arrests made by Kokomo police following 5-month long investigation

Photo Gallery
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police made dozens of drug arrests following a five-month long investigation.
The Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated “Operation Fastlane” in May 2019. The investigation resulted in 77 felony charges filed with the Howard County Prosecutor’s office.
Charges included maintaining a common nuisance, dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of syringe.
Investigators seized the following narcotics: 349.42 grams of methamphetamine, 13.23 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, and 25.5 grams of controlled substances.
The following people, all Kokomo residents unless otherwise noted, were arrested:
James Terrell Perry, 32
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (5 Counts)
Hayleigh Ranee Johnston-Chadwick, 27
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
Chad Ryan Cox, 37
- Dealing in a Look-A-Like Substance
- Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
Ryan Daniel Davis, 34
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
Michael Anthony Richeson, 58
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Brandi Noelle Barnes, 38
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
James Edward Jackson, 49
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)
- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine
Nichole Danielle Kamal, 35
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)
Darrell Dewayne Johns, 43
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Controlled Substances
Antonio Lavar Smith, 42
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
Tabatha Jean Harrington, 29
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (4 Counts)
Kevin Neil Walker, 38
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug
Robert Leroy Heath, Jr., 45
- Dealing in Methamphetamine
Lyndsey Kay Renae Glassburn, 35
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (2 Counts)
Joseph Andrew Geary, 34
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)
Joseph Andrew Perry, 35
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (2 Counts)
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
Andrew Dusean Moore, ae 26
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (5 Counts)
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
Robert Allen Blackburn, ag 59, of Sharpsville
- Dealing in Cocaine
- Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance
Misty Reshea Rose, 37, of Galveston
- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
Anthony Curtis Reeves, 32
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (4 Counts)
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
Carli Sue Reeves, 28
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)
Amanda Gail Shelby, 32
- Dealing in Schedule III Controlled Substance (3 Counts)
Tate Wayne Schroeder, 27
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Dealing Controlled Substances
- Possession of Controlled Substances
Billie Joe Noland, age 38
- Possession of Syringe
- Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence
The following people have warrants as a result of this investigation, but have not been arrested at this time. Investigators are attempting to find them.
Ronald Dean Shue, 35
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug
Paul Patrick Clark, 42
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
Sean Patrick Rogers, 30
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)
Brittany Jean Haney, 30
- Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)
Steven Douglas Hilligoss, 38, of Greentown
- Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance
These cases remain active for investigation. Anyone with additional information on the location of the remaining five individuals is asked to contact Detective Aaron Tarrh at (765) 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.