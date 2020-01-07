Donations needed by IndyHumane Rescue Relief Program to help local pets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyHumane is asking the public to help animals and families in Indianapolis as part of its Rescue Relief Program.

The animal welfare nonprofit said Hoosiers and their pets often suffer during the cold winter months and is seeking donations of pet food, blankets, litter, toys, and crates to restock their inventory.

IndyHumane said the Rescue Relief Program rescues bags of pet food and supplies from local pet supply companies that would otherwise be thrown away and redistributes them to animal welfare organizations.

According to IndyHumane, more than 430,000 lbs of food and supplies are saved and sent to more than 143 rescue organizations across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky, which helps more than 30,000 animals each year.

“Many Hoosiers and their pets suffer during the peak of these cold months in the Midwest,” said Kelly Diamond, Clinic Director for the IndyHumane Downtown Clinic. “Our Rescue Relief Program provides essential items for cold weather and pet care such as food, blankets and supplies – things families should not have to go without. We are happy to help Hoosier families and keep their pets fed, safe and healthy.”

36 animal organizations depend on the food supplied by the IndyHumane Rescue Relief Program to feed the animals they take care of in the Indianapolis area, according to IndyHumane.

Through the donations provided by the Rescue Relief Program, these animal care groups across the city have more money available for surgeries and medicine which increases their quality of care and gives a second chance to more animals, IndyHumane said.

Donations can be dropped off at IndyHumane’s Michigan Road Adoption Center (7929 N. Michigan Rd.), or the IndyHumane Downtown Clinic (456 N. Holmes Ave.).

To learn more about IndyHumane’s Rescue Relief Program, or to get involved, click here.