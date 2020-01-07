Crash on SB I-65 on Indy’s northwest side creates backup Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man in his 20s managed to escape a terrible crash on Indy’s northwest side unscathed.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on SB I-68 near 86th Street. The man drove his pickup truck off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

He was able to get out of the truck on his own, and he’s expected to be okay. Medics transported him to the hospital for back and neck pain.

After the crash, the truck was hit by another vehicle. The driver that hit the truck is fune and cooperating with police.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.