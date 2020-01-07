Bloomington armed robbery arrest made with help of distinctive hand tattoos

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with an October armed robbery of a Hardee’s restaurant with the help of the suspect’s distinctive hand tattoos.

BPD said officers responded to a call of a reported armed robbery at the Hardee’s on 3rd Street around 9:04 p.m. on October 6th, 2019.

Two store employees reported to police that a woman entered the store wearing “masquerade-style” mask and a bandanna over her face

She reportedly handed a note to the employees telling them that she was armed and that “everyone will be fine” if they gave her all the money in the store.

BPD said the woman brandished a handgun and pointed it at the employees while taking the cash from the registers and putting it in a bag.

According to police, the woman forced the employees into the men’s restroom after taking the money and fled the store.

Investigators interviewed the employees who reported seeing tattoos the suspect’s hands.

Detectives were able to identify Kristen N. Garrett, 30, of Bloomington as the suspect in the robbery.

On January 4, 2020, BPD received a tip of Garrett’s whereabouts and took her into custody.

Police said Garrett confessed to committing the robbery after being shown pictures from surveillance footage that showed her hand tattoos.

She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and on felony robbery and criminal confinement charges.