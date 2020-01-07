1 dead, 1 injured after double stabbing in Hope

Posted 10:31 am, January 7, 2020

Photo from the scene courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's office

HOPE, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a double stabbing in Hope left one person dead Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to the scene in the 200 block of Scott Street around 6:30 a.m. The Bartholoew County Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be domestic, and there’s no danger to the public.

One person died, and a second person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office has one person in custody.

Google Map for coordinates 39.300330 by -85.759635.

