INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he crashed into a Red Line station on the near north side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Police say the driver crashed into the Red Line station at 18th and Meridian around 3 a.m.

The car ended up on its roof, but the driver was able to escape on his own.Medics transported him to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.