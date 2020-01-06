Quiet start to week; flooding concerns by end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly enough for a jacket Monday morning with temperatures right around freezing. Average lows this time of the year are in the mid-low 20s so currents aren't all that bad considering we're in January. We do have a breeze so those of us in the low 30s have wind chills in the 20s. High pressure is in control so we'll stay dry for, actually, a couple of days. Things will just start to dry up beore loads more wet weather arrive by the end of the week. Really does look like a pleasant start to the week with highs climbing back above average. We'll top off at 42 which isn't as warm as it has been the last few days but still a few degrees above average. We've been above average for more than two weeks! A much more active second half of the week is expected with rain chances on Thursday, Friday, and a mix on Saturday. We already have saturated soil across much of the state and with 2+ inches of rain possible over 72 hours, we are anticipating flooding concerns by the weekend. Local river levels are currently fine and unconcerning but we will be monitoring those closely over the next few days. Temperatures will rise considerably into the second half of the week but that environment supports more moisture and active weather.