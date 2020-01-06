× Officials confirm 1 dead in Johnson County well construction collapse

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Johnson County have confirmed the death of a 56-year-old man after the collapse of a well under construction Monday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at a residence on the 4900 block of West 225N in Bargersville.

Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser said the man was part of a father and son work crew digging a 15′ trench to work on a residential well.

According to authorities, the father and son team were in the trench when it started collapsing.

Officials said the trench collapsed with the man still down in it, and it quickly filled with water.

The son and bystanders tried to rescue the father, but well kept collapsing.

The Indianapolis Fire Department IFD trench crew were called to assist, but it was too dangerous to enter.

According to Funkhouser, the man had been underwater long enough to be declared deceased.

At this time, officials do not believe there are any more injuries, but the incident is still being investigated.

IFD is still on scene and will assist with the recovery of the man’s body.

Johnson County officials said in a statement:

Effective immediately, County Road 225 North will be CLOSED from County Road 500 West to 450 West to ALL Traffic. Also, there will be lane restriction on 500 West (Morgantown Rd) from 300 North to 200 North. This closure will be in effect until the evening hours.

