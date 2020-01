× New Year’s Eve shooting on Indy’s east side now a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man shot at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve has died.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

Last Tuesday, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told us evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe this may have been a drug deal gone bad.

But they have not received any additional information about a possible motive or suspect.