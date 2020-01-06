× ‘KIDZ BOP’ concert coming to Indianapolis as part of new 2020 tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The KIDZ BOP live concert experience is coming to the newly renovated Amphitheater at White River State Park in August.

According to a release from promoter Live Nation, KIDZ BOP Live 2020 has announced a new 58-city tour across U.S. and Canada including a stop in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 22 at the Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Live Nation said KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids and The KIDZ BOP Kids are Billboard Magazine’s #75 Artist of the Decade.

The new tour will visit new locations this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, while returning to cities like Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more.

The release from Live Nation continued:

“Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP’s best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine’s “#1 Kids’ Artist” for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids.” KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com.”

There will be tickets available for the new permanent reserved seating section at the Amphitheater, according to Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. For more information in Citi promotions, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Special VIP packages are also available, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids.

For a complete tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.