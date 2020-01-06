IMPD investigating three homicides in six day to start the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Just six days into the new year, Indianapolis police are investigating three different homicides.

The most recent deadly shooting took place Sunday night on Indy's west side.

Police were called to the West Glen Village mobile home park and found a man shot to death.

“We were eating dinner on the couch and we heard a boom,” said neighbor Jason Ohlemacher.

Jason overheard the deadly gunfire and realized hours later one of his cars had been damaged by stray bullets that hit close to home.

“It’s been kind of a traumatic experience. We’ve never experienced this before,” said Ohlemacher.

That shooting marked the 3rd homicide of the new year.

On Saturday, police were called to an east side neighborhood after a man was killed from multiple gunshots in the backyard of a home on Priscilla avenue.

Also on Saturday, a man named Leon Bigbee died in the hospital after being shot at a gas station on 38th street several days earlier on New Year’s Eve.

The police spokesperson who responded to multiple crimes over the weekend says the public has to a play larger role to stop the violence in 2020.

“The community needs to work with us and we need to work with the community,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook. “We can’t do it alone and we ask the community to come forward.”

Police won’t say exactly what led up the killing on the west side, but they did take one suspect into custody.

Neighbors say people need to learn to solve conflicts without picking up a gun.

“What do you need guns for? You’ve got words. The good Lord gave you a mouth. Use it. Speak if you have a problem,” said Ohlemacher. “People just need to be more kind to people.”

As always anyone with information on any of the homicides is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.