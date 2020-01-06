Colts QB uncertainty has some speculating Tom Brady could head to Indy

Posted 7:28 am, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35AM, January 6, 2020

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Tennessee Titans upset the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Saturday.

And now some Colts fans are wondering whether Pats quarterback Tom Brady could be a member of the Horseshoe?

The speculation comes after Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said last week he’s not 100% sold on Jacoby Brissett as the team’s quarterback for next year. And Brady is a free agent.

The Washington Post lists Indianapolis among the teams that could take an interest in signing him.

Brissett was Brady’s backup QB before moving to Indy.

Brady has been with the Patriots for 20 seasons, and the Washington Post reports they’ll probably have to pay between $25 million and $35 million to keep him.

