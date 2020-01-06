× Child killed, 3 others hurt during family’s trip home from Mexico

Armed gunmen attacked an American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico, killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with an Oklahoma license plate.

Authorities didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk. It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.