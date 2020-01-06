× A mild, dry Tuesday before several days of rain

January had been a mild month so far as each day has seen the temperature above average. Our dry start to the work week will continue for the next 48 hours. We’ll stay sunny with highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase Thursday and rain will develop late in the day. The good news is that our temperatures will stay above average through Saturday. The not so good news is that several days of rain are on the way. Our weather will stay active with rain on the forecast from Thursday night through Saturday night, our rain will change to snow before ending Sunday morning. 2-3″ of rain is likely before ending. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

Indianapolis is enjoying a nice mild streak.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday.

Light rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Friday morning.

Rain will continue through Friday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Saturday morning

Rain will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Enough rain to cause flooding is likely this week.