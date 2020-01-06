A mild, dry Tuesday before several days of rain

Posted 5:01 pm, January 6, 2020, by

January had been a mild month so far as each day has seen the temperature above average. Our dry start to the work week will continue for the next 48 hours. We’ll stay sunny with highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase Thursday and rain will develop late in the day. The good news is that our temperatures will stay above average through Saturday. The not so good news is that several days of rain are on the way. Our weather will stay active with rain on the forecast from Thursday night through Saturday night, our rain will change to snow before ending Sunday morning. 2-3″ of rain is likely before ending. Our soil is saturated due to snow recent snow melt and rain and flooding will be likely this weekend through early next week.

Indianapolis is enjoying a nice mild streak.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday.

Light rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Friday morning.

Rain will continue through Friday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Saturday morning

Rain will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Enough rain to cause flooding is likely this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.