1 in ‘serious condition’ after shooting on Indy’s north side; SWAT called to scene

Posted 5:37 pm, January 6, 2020, Updated at 06:15PM, January 6, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has been seriously injured in a shooting and a suspect has possibly barricaded themselves, prompting the SWAT team to be called to the scene, according to authorities.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 7800 block of Marquis Lane on the north side of Indianapolis in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in “serious condition,” according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say SWAT has been requested as the suspect has possibly barricaded themselves in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

