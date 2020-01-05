Windy end to the weekend

A blustery day for the second half of the weekend. Winds were gusting 25-35 mph on average. The peak wind gust of the day was at the Indianapolis International Airport where it reached 43 mph.

Winds will continue to gust 20-25 mph through the evening and early Monday morning. Winds will ease through the day Monday, out of the west, shifting to the southwest, at 5-12 mph.

WARMEST START TO YEAR IN OVER A DECADE

We are off to a warm January. This is the warmest start to a year since 2007 (through Sunday, January 5) and ranks the 21st warmest start to a year since 1872.

2020 – 40.4°

2019 – 37.8°

2018 – 2.9°

2017 – 31.9°

2016 – 28.7°

2015 – 27.5°

2014 – 19.9°

2013 – 21.5°

2012 – 31.4°

2011 – 29.0°

2010 – 12.6°

2009 – 32.4°

2008 – 23.0°

2007 – 43.2°