Windy end to the weekend

Posted 6:38 pm, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 06:39PM, January 5, 2020

A blustery day for the second half of the weekend.  Winds were gusting 25-35 mph on average.  The peak wind gust of the day was at the Indianapolis International Airport where it reached 43 mph.

Winds will continue to gust 20-25 mph through the evening and early Monday morning.  Winds will ease through the day Monday, out of the west, shifting to the southwest, at 5-12 mph.

WARMEST START TO YEAR IN OVER A DECADE

We are off to a warm January.  This is the warmest start to a year since 2007 (through Sunday, January 5) and ranks the 21st warmest start to a year since 1872.

2020 – 40.4°
2019 – 37.8°
2018 – 2.9°
2017 – 31.9°
2016 – 28.7°
2015 – 27.5°
2014 – 19.9°
2013 – 21.5°
2012 – 31.4°
2011 – 29.0°
2010 – 12.6°
2009 – 32.4°
2008 – 23.0°
2007 – 43.2°

