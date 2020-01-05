Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting on Indy’s west side.

According to police, a person shot run was issued around 9:45 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, located in a neighborhood near 10th Street and N. Raceway Road.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene a male was found suffering from trauma. Police say the male was pronounced deceased.

This shooting is still under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

