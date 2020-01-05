IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to military strike against Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's congressional delegation is reacting to the military strike ordered by President Trump that killed an Iranian general on Thursday.

While our state's Republican lawmakers largely backed the President's actions, one Indianapolis-based Democrat says he has some serious concerns about the move.

“I’m extremely concerned by this provocative action to target a senior Iranian military commander, which is another disastrous example of this administration’s reckless foreign policy. What’s more, the President made this incredibly consequential decision without the input of Congress. The circumstances surrounding the killing of Qasem Soleimani could inadvertently create devastating consequences," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). “Killing Soleimani in a drone strike raises huge questions about the legality of targeting a commander of a country we are not at war with, in another country we have withdrawn from militarily."

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) had a much different reaction to the news:

“President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran’s violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East," said Braun. "Iran has been one of America’s greatest enemies and I’m proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies.”

Indiana's other Republican senator also applauded the move, while seemingly calling for a larger role for Congress in the process at the same time.

"Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered," said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), who added, "As the Administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate.”

"This particular leader, Soleimani, has been responsible for hundreds of American deaths, and really thousands of deaths throughout the Middle East because he's the one that plans all of these attacks all over the Middle East," said Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN). "I hope this leads to a deescalation, that the Iranians realize that the United States will defend our people, our citizens, as well as our allies, not only in the Middle East, but around the world."

The issue has also made headlines on the Presidential campaign trail, with candidate Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) calling out President Trump's handling of the situation.

"This is not a game. This is going to have consequences, and having served overseas, I know the real life consequences that we could face, especially if this is going to lead to a war," said Buttigieg. "Unfortunately, at a time like this, when it is so important that the American president and administration be credible, American credibility is unusually low. We are going to need our allies, we're going to need a strategy, and we're going to need answers fast to make sure that whatever happens next is going to benefit, not harm, stability in the region and American national interests."