At least 1 injured, NB lanes blocked following crash on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person is injured and lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near the Whitestown Parkway exit in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the traffic closures related to the crash are as follows:

The northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 129 are closed.

The left lane of southbound I-65 near I-865 is closed.

I-65 northbound at 71st Street is closed.

I-865 westbound is closed at I-465 West.

Officials estimate the closures will last until roughly 1:30 p.m., however, the situation is very fluid. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

How many people are hurt and the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The number of vehicles involved and circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.