1 in critical condition following shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 6:31 pm, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 06:35PM, January 5, 2020

Scene (Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of North Grant Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.