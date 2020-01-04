× Overnight shooting in Columbus leaves man dead

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead early Saturday morning.

The Columbus Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Home Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The homeowner told police that he was confronted by a man with a baseball bat inside his home. He reportedly shot the man shortly afterward. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the shooting gas of the time of this report.