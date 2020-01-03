Tracking a rainy start and a soggy Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a cold front sliding through this morning, we're watching rain continue to fall. Lots of moisture pumping in from the Gulf along that front. We'll keep rain chances in this morning, but the rain will become much less widespread and considerably less rain expected northwest of the city.

Additional isolated rain showers are expected throughout the day with more rain staying in Indianapolis and our southeastern counties. More areawide rain will move in after 9 p.m.

Rain gear all needed today as we are expecting on-and-off showers. Temperatures will remain well above average for Friday, so no cold weather gear needed--you'll be fine with just a rain jacket.

Cold front hanging wind direction to the northwest but much less wind today than we've had. Not nearly as gusty and really maxing out at about 5 mph. Most of us are much below that this morning.

Our next system slides in tonight and that'll help our temperatures drop a lot. Soggy forecast for any Friday night plans and then rain will transition into snow showers early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be noticeably colder with a high of just 36 degrees. That is right about where we should be this time of year versus the 40s and 50s we've enjoyed recently. The snow will fall mainly in the morning and not much is expected to accumulate but we may see a dusting on the grassy areas. Timing on this is good since it lands on a Saturday so we won't have the rush hour mess.

Sunday will be nicer than Saturday with a comfortably cool high of 43 with a partly sunny and rain/snow-free sky.