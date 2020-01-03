Teen killed in Kokomo, murder investigation underway

Posted 12:05 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:07PM, January 3, 2020

File image

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is investigating the murder of a 16-year-old killed Thursday.

KPD said around 10:50 p.m. on January 2, officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital after a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim died shortly after officers arrived at the hospital.

He has since been identified by the Howard County Coroner’s Office as James C. Gray Jr., 16, of Kokomo.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Gray was shot on the northwest side of Kokomo and taken to St. Vincent by witnesses.

According to KPD, one of the suspects in the shooting is described as a taller black male with light complexion, a scarf covering his face and carrying a gun.

A second suspect has been described as a black male, around 5’8”.

KPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7284, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017, or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) with an anonymous tip.

Police in Kokomo are urging parents to know the whereabouts of their children, as this is the second teenager that has died in the last three weeks due to gun violence.

