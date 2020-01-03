× State lawmaker introduces bill to hold schools harmless from new ILEARN test

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A state lawmaker is hoping to give schools buffer room as they adjust to the new ILEARN test.

State Senator Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) recently introduced a bill that would provide a two-year hold harmless policy for school accountability grades and teacher evaluations. The bill comes as federal accountability scores show many schools are not yet meeting federal expectations.

“Given a new assessment, we assumed there would be a decline in performance,” Raatz said. “SB 2 will provide schools, teachers and students more time to prepare for the rigor of the new assessment without suffering negative consequences they otherwise would.”

The Senate Education Committee is set to meet Monday to consider the proposed legislation.