× Snow showers likely across central Indiana for first weekend of the new year

Light rain will continue Friday evening. The rain will fall ahead of a cold front that will move across the state this weekend. Rain will change to snow behind the front as temperatures fall Saturday and minor accumulation is possible on grassy areas, mainly north of I-70. After two dry days Sunday and Monday, we’ll have another chance for snow to accumulate on Tuesday.

On the average January is our coldest and our snowiest month and our snow season is off to a fast start with more than ten inches having fallen so far. The good news is that we gain almost an hour of daylight by the end of the month.

January is our coldest month of the year.

January is our snowiest month of the year.

We have more than 10 inches of snow this season.

We have had three, 1″ snows this season.

Saturday will start with fog.

We’ll go from rain to snow showers on Saturday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Expect a windy, cold Saturday.

Temperatures will be warmer Sunday afternoon.