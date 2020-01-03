× Shooting on Indy’s West side leaves one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s West side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5500 block of West 34th street just before 9:30 Friday night. When police arrived, they found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.