New early childhood space opens at Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The newest addition to the Indiana State Museum includes space is for the little ones in your family.

Firefly Landing will host early childhood programs. Children six-years and younger can enjoy interactive activities and sensory tables. They’ll even have story time incorporating some of the things they’ll explore in the rest of the museum.

“Mastodons, like they see in the galleries really, gives them a chance to stretch their imagination and see their world around them. 3.29 It’s a place where kids are in charge of themselves,” Cathy Ferree, President & CEO, Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites said.

Ferree said it’s an opportunity for families to come together with younger children to orient themselves to the museum and see how they can grow their experience in the galleries into using creativity and imagination.

“60-percent of adults who visit museums today visited them as children,” Ferree said. “So the sooner we can get you to come to a museum and interested in a museum, the better off we’re gonna be with lifelong learning for people when they see the value in a museum.”

Firefly Landing can be found on the second floor of the museum.  It’s located just inside the Washington Street entrance.

