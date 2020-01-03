IMPD investigating after woman shot on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting on the city’s far east side that resulted in a woman being transported to the hospital.

Police were originally called out to a domestic disturbance to a home on Kristen Lane around 2:15 a.m.

Then a minute later, a call came in for person shot.

Our crew at the scene saw several officers speaking to someone on the home’s front porch.

They also briefly witnessed officers go inside the home and look around with flashlights.

It’s unclear how that woman is doing this morning or what let up the shooting.

We reached out to IMPD detectives for an update.

