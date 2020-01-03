× Call him Billy the Kid: Sheriff’s Deputy rescues runaway goat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy is not kidding around when it comes to his passion for helping animals.

Deputy Mark Luther was heading home after his shift Friday morning when he reviewed the pending Animal Control runs and noticed a bad situation. It seems a goat was on the lam near the intersection of West 16th street and North Tibbs Avenue.

Luther arrived on the scene and learned that the goat apparently wanted to have it its way and wandered to the nearby Burger King. He found the goat meandering near the drive-thru lane.

Deputy Luther goat the animal out of the path of motor vehicles and kept his new friend occupied until Animal Care Services officers could arrive and bring him to the pen.

Thanks to a viral Facebook post, Deputy Luther was able to make contact with the goat’s owners. After filling them in on the goat’s big adventure, he met them at the Animal Care Services headquarters to facilitate the animal’s safe return.