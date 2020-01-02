Win 4 tickets to Disney On Ice in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Disney on Ice is coming to Indy this month, and we have five ticket packages to give away.

Each winner will receive a 4-pack of ticket vouchers good for any of the 10 performances in Indianapolis.

Disney on Ice Worlds of Enchantment runs from Jan. 22-26 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with morning, afternoon and evening performances. A complete schedule of shows can be found here.

Each ticket package is worth $100. Additional adjacent seating, if available, may be purchased at the regular ticket price.

Vouchers are not redeemable for premium seats.

Complete the form below to enter, and best of luck!