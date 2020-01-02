× Person in serious condition after apparent accidental shooting on southwest side

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.): Police say this shooting appears to be self-inflicted and accidental.

Original story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway following a shooting Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

Police were called to the scene in the 7200 block of Vega Way, near Decatur Boulevard and Mendenhall Road, around 3:50 p.m.

A victim was located and was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police say.

This story is developing.