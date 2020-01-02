Person in serious condition after apparent accidental shooting on southwest side

Posted 4:25 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 04:56PM, January 2, 2020

File image (Getty Images)

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.): Police say this shooting appears to be self-inflicted and accidental.

Original story: 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway following a shooting Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

Police were called to the scene in the 7200 block of Vega Way, near Decatur Boulevard and Mendenhall Road, around 3:50 p.m.

A victim was located and was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police say.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 39.685715 by -86.286268.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.