Tracking an active second half of the week

Still breezy today with gusts up to about 20mph. That southerly breeze means our early morning low is already warmer than our average high and our afternoon will manage to soar into the low 50s! We’re already warmer than we were 24 hours ago and that trend will continue today. Keeping with that above average trend with today’s high of 51°. Most of Thursday will actually be pretty nice since the rain won’t get to us until later. Plan to take a walk during your lunch hour today! Enjoy the nice weather since this is quite warm for January! Snow to our north but we’re mainly focused on the rain that is to our south. Low pressure sliding north towards us as a cold front slides our way from the west to push that low east. Lots going on! It’ll mean rain on and off for the second half of Thursday, Friday, and then Saturday we’ll get snow. Scattered showers tonight with mild temperatures as we only drop to the low 40s which is very much above the average low of just 21°! Rain will fall, on and off, from Thursday evening through Friday night and totals will be between a quarter and half inch for Indianapolis and southern counties. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected for our northwestern counties. Accumulating snow is possible on Saturday so we may have a little shoveling to do. We’ll bring you that forecast in the next few hours. At this point my confidence is high that the snow will be under 3″ areawide but more specific forecasts will have to wait until confidence is higher.